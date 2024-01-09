Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is -3.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] traded at a low on 01/08/24, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.87. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Alaska Airlines takes delivery of our first longer-range Boeing 737-8.

New aircraft is part of our strategic fleet plan that emphasizes growth.

Alaska Airlines continues to grow as we welcome delivery of the first Boeing 737-8 to our aircraft lineup – the next component of our strategic, long-term fleet plan that builds on our strengths and provides a road map for ongoing future success.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8125853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at 4.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for ALK stock reached $4.85 billion, with 128.05 million shares outstanding and 127.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 8125853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $50.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-09-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.14.

How has ALK stock performed recently?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.44, while it was recorded at 37.48 for the last single week of trading, and 41.92 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.06. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $2,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 16.84%.

Insider trade positions for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.