Aclarion Inc [ACON] gain 12.50% so far this year. What now?

Aclarion Inc [NASDAQ: ACON] traded at a high on 01/08/24, posting a 17.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.60. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aclarion and ATEC Execute Strategic Partnership Agreement to Advance Commercialization of Nociscan.

Partnership aims to include Aclarion’s surgical decision support technology within ATEC’s AlphaInformatiX platform to better inform spine surgery.

Aclarion’s Nociscan is the first augmented intelligence platform to measure pain biomarkers in the lumbar spine to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25701592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aclarion Inc stands at 55.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.40%.

The market cap for ACON stock reached $29.63 million, with 8.23 million shares outstanding and 5.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.71K shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 25701592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclarion Inc [ACON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 370.35.

How has ACON stock performed recently?

Aclarion Inc [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, ACON shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Aclarion Inc [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc [ACON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclarion Inc [ACON] shares currently have an operating margin of -9202.51 and a Gross Margin at -245.64. Aclarion Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11694.45.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclarion Inc [ACON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.21. Additionally, ACON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclarion Inc [ACON] managed to generate an average of -$1,009,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Aclarion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Aclarion Inc [ACON]

The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.