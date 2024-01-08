Wolfe Research slashes price target on Citigroup Inc [C] – find out why.

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $54.33 on 01/05/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.89, while the highest price level was $54.67. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for ZKH Group Limited ADR Program.

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed as the depositary bank by ZKH Group Limited (“ZKH”), a leading maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) procurement service platform in China, to act as Depositary Bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZKH’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) trade on the NYSE under the ticker “ZKH”. Each ADS represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of ZKH. The initial public offering price is US$15.50 per ADS in connection with a total offering size of US$62 million (assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.62 percent and weekly performance of 5.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.86M shares, C reached to a volume of 16881056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.48 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.33, while it was recorded at 53.24 for the last single week of trading, and 45.16 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 1.20%.

Citigroup Inc [C]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.