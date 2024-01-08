why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.70

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 25.76 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that INOVIO and Coherus Announce Clinical Collaboration to Advance Development of INO-3112 in Combination with LOQTORZI™ (toripalimab-tpzi).

– Combination therapy to be evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in patients with locoregionally advanced, high-risk, HPV16/18-positive head and neck cancer.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus, NASDAQ: CHRS) to evaluate the combination of INO-3112 and LOQTORZI™ (toripalimab-tpzi) as a potential treatment for patients with locoregionally advanced, high-risk, HPV16/18 positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC), a type of head and neck cancer commonly known as throat cancer.

A sum of 17995252 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.87M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $0.7921 and dropped to a low of $0.575 until finishing in the latest session at $0.72.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.86. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $0.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 231.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.49. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 82.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.25 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4153, while it was recorded at 0.5774 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5303 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -79.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.