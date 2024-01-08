why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $142.35

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $138.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that AMD Reshapes Automotive Industry with Advanced AI Engines and Elevated In-Vehicle Experiences at CES 2024.

New AMD devices to power next-generation automotive systems.

— New Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs and Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processors underscore AMD leadership for powering next-generation automotive systems —.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. represents 1.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $223.88 billion with the latest information. AMD stock price has been found in the range of $136.4377 to $141.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.13M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 68985616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $142.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 169.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.96, while it was recorded at 139.18 for the last single week of trading, and 110.20 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 12.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.