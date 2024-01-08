Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] gained 1.30% or 0.64 points to close at $49.92 with a heavy trading volume of 15064886 shares. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings on Jan. 12, 2024.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Jan. 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-673-9782 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7126 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 7928529#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

It opened the trading session at $49.40, the shares rose to $50.47 and dropped to $49.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WFC points out that the company has recorded 16.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.77M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 15064886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62.

Trading performance analysis for WFC stock

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.51 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.69, while it was recorded at 49.29 for the last single week of trading, and 42.14 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.39. Wells Fargo & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

There are presently around $149.76 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.