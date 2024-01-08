Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Is Currently 4.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] gained 4.14% or 0.45 points to close at $11.33 with a heavy trading volume of 11583198 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Financial Guidance at 8 a.m. ET on January 31, 2024.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, as well as on its financial guidance for 2024, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

It opened the trading session at $10.77, the shares rose to $11.35 and dropped to $10.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEVA points out that the company has recorded 42.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.38M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 11583198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.03 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.