Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] moved down -1.63: Why It’s Important

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] traded at a low on 01/05/24, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.05. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 3:52 AM that Vonage Wins National Innovation Award for Guest Experience at UK National Innovation Awards.

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has won the National Innovation Award for Guest Experience as part of the 2023 National Innovation Awards.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Awards is a prestigious recognition programme, founded in 2016 by Directors Club United Kingdom, to celebrate new technologies and their impacts on customer experience, operational performance and employee wellbeing. The Award for Guest Experience highlights technology innovation that reimagines customer experience in a hospitality setting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11465869 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $18.56 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 11465869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

How has ERIC stock performed recently?

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.