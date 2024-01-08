Snap Inc [SNAP] Revenue clocked in at $4.54 billion, down -2.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Snap Inc [NYSE: SNAP] price surged by 2.16 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1,189 million.

A sum of 21556716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.43M shares. Snap Inc shares reached a high of $16.6775 and dropped to a low of $16.102 until finishing in the latest session at $16.55.

The one-year SNAP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.5. The average equity rating for SNAP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Snap Inc [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $12.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Snap Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 11795.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.83.

SNAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Snap Inc [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.50 for Snap Inc [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snap Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.69. Snap Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.07.

Return on Total Capital for SNAP is now -21.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snap Inc [SNAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.79. Additionally, SNAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snap Inc [SNAP] managed to generate an average of -$270,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Snap Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.83 and a Current Ratio set at 4.83.

SNAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc go to 26.85%.

Snap Inc [SNAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.