Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell -18.67% so far this year. What now?

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] loss -2.15% or -0.42 points to close at $19.08 with a heavy trading volume of 27357036 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM that Rivian Releases Q4 2023 and Full-Year 2023 Production Figures and Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced production totals for the quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2023. The company produced 17,541 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 13,972 vehicles during the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

On a full-year 2023 basis, the company produced 57,232 vehicles and delivered 50,122. This exceeded management’s most recent full-year 2023 production guidance of 54,000 vehicles.

It opened the trading session at $19.38, the shares rose to $19.90 and dropped to $19.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded -22.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.17M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 27357036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $25.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.55.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.95. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 20.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.56 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.67. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.61.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.