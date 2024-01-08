Plug Power Inc [PLUG] fell -5.56% so far this year. What now?

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a low on 01/05/24, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.25. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Plug Power Completes First Installation of Electrolyzer at Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Hydrogen generated on site in Colorado will power forklift trucks and help lower emissions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27638950 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc stands at 7.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.66%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $2.57 billion, with 590.35 million shares outstanding and 539.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.73M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 27638950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $8.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.79 and a Gross Margin at -27.71. Plug Power Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.22.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.13. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$215,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Plug Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.