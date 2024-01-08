Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] Stock trading around $15.98 per share: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.98 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Palantir Extends Work to Power U.S. Army Vantage Program.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced the extension of its pivotal partnership with the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) to continue operating and enhancing the Army Vantage data-driven operations and decision-making platform. This contract is a one-year continuation of our work in support of the U.S. Army’s objective to institute a long-standing Army Data Platform (ADP) capability. The total contract value, inclusive of options, is $115.04 million, with $97.35 million awarded and initial funding obligated in the amount of $35.6 million.

The Army Vantage program is a cornerstone in the U.S. Army’s transformative efforts to leverage data as a strategic asset, integrating data sources from within the Army and across the Department of Defense to provide a holistic, real-time operational enterprise data ecosystem.

Palantir Technologies Inc stock is now -6.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $16.1279 and lowest of $15.664 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.85, which means current price is +2.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 61.11M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 57333547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.53.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.00. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]

