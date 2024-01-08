NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Revenue clocked in at $44.87 billion, down -0.86% YTD: What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] gained 2.29% or 10.99 points to close at $490.97 with a heavy trading volume of 41327331 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM that NVIDIA Brings Business Intelligence to Chatbots, Copilots and Summarization Tools With Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Microservice.

Cadence, Dropbox, SAP, ServiceNow First to Access NVIDIA NeMo Retriever to Optimize Semantic Retrieval for Accurate AI Inference.

It opened the trading session at $484.62, the shares rose to $495.47 and dropped to $483.0601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVDA points out that the company has recorded 15.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -249.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.03M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 41327331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $663.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 12.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 69.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 471.39, while it was recorded at 484.71 for the last single week of trading, and 410.45 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. NVIDIA Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.44. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $166,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.