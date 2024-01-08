Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] moved down -0.29: Why It’s Important

Nokia Corp ADR [NYSE: NOK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.08%. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Inside Information: Nokia expects that it will not achieve its 2023 financial outlook as licensing renewal discussions are expected to continue into 2024.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release30 December 2023 at 00:15 EET.

Over the last 12 months, NOK stock dropped by -27.27%. The one-year Nokia Corp ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for NOK stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.96 billion, with 5.59 billion shares outstanding and 5.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.89M shares, NOK stock reached a trading volume of 11633042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $4.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nokia Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corp ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

NOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nokia Corp ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +41.71. Nokia Corp ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Nokia Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

NOK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corp ADR go to 6.72%.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.