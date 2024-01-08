Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.01%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Chestnut Carbon to Deliver High-Quality Carbon Removal Credits through a Multi-year Offtake Agreement with Microsoft.

Chestnut will Remove 362,000 Tons of Carbon for Microsoft in Phase I of the Largest U.S. Gold Standard-Registered Afforestation Project.

Chestnut Carbon (“Chestnut”), a nature-based carbon removal developer founded by private investment firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (“Kimmeridge”), today announced that it has entered into a multi-year offtake agreement to provide Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) with high-quality, nature-based carbon removal derived entirely from a novel afforestation project based in the United States.

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock rose by 60.52%. The one-year Microsoft Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.53. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2733.21 billion, with 7.43 billion shares outstanding and 7.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.94M shares, MSFT stock reached a trading volume of 20792611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $420.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.76, while it was recorded at 370.64 for the last single week of trading, and 331.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.42%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.88 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.