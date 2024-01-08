Market cap of XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] reaches 10.02B – now what?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] loss -5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $13.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM that Ludium Lab, Access, and XPENG present Europe’s first cloud gaming platform for in-car entertainment.

The cloud gaming car specific service provides high quality games at 60 FPS and in Full HD for the whole family, directly from the app.

The project sees SoraStream white-labeled as XPLAY from Ludium Lab, and enabled through the Twine4Car app store platform from ACCESS provided in XPENG vehicles.

XPeng Inc ADR represents 765.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.02 billion with the latest information. XPEV stock price has been found in the range of $13.03 to $13.675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.84M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 12029018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $15.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.82. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XPEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.