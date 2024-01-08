Market cap of Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] reaches 2.13B – now what?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $3.55 on 01/05/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.41, while the highest price level was $4.00. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:47 PM that Medical Properties Trust Provides Update on Steward Health Care.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced plans to accelerate its efforts to recover uncollected rents and outstanding loan obligations from Steward Health Care System (“Steward”) and related processes designed to significantly reduce its exposure to Steward.

As disclosed in the Company’s third quarter 2023 Form 10-Q, Steward delayed paying a portion of its September and October rent to MPT. Despite its obtaining additional working capital financing and selling its non-core laboratory business in the fourth quarter of 2023, Steward recently informed MPT that its liquidity has been negatively impacted by significant changes to vendors’ payment terms. As a result, Steward has continued to make partial monthly rent payments, and total unpaid rent under its consolidated master lease with MPT is approximately $50 million as of December 31, 2023 (exclusive of approximately $50 million that was previously deferred and not currently payable related to the Norwood Hospital, which is under reconstruction).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.70 percent and weekly performance of -30.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.95M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 153549770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $5.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.12. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -30.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.94 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc go to -9.40%.

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.