Market Analysts see Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a high on 01/05/24, posting a 2.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.00. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:05 PM that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Details.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, January 19, 2024. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.huntington-ir.com).

The Company will host a conference call to review quarterly financial results at 9 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24064171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $18.83 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.08M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 24064171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $13.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.