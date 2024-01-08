Market Analysts see Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] gained 6.19% or 0.9 points to close at $15.45 with a heavy trading volume of 10795371 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM that Elanco Animal Health Announces Planned Board Leadership Changes and Corporate Governance Actions.

Lawrence Kurzius to become next Chairman of the Board.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) announced today that the Board of Directors has named Lawrence E. Kurzius as its next Chairman of the Board, effective at the conclusion of the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Kurzius, a member of the Elanco Board since 2018, will succeed current Chairman, R. David Hoover, who will remain on the Board as an independent director.

It opened the trading session at $15.46, the shares rose to $15.938 and dropped to $15.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELAN points out that the company has recorded 53.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 10795371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.58 for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to -6.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]

