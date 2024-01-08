Fisker Inc [FSR] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $2

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, down -8.90%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Fisker Introduces New Dealer Partnership Model in Strategic Transformation for Company.

Fisker expects to have approximately 100 dealer locations in both Europe and North America.

Fisker expects to send its first Fisker Ocean vehicles to new dealers by the end of Q1 2024.

Fisker Inc stock is now -24.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.455 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.66, which means current price is +2.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.67M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 40181666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.93 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5198, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0841 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$720,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc [FSR]

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.