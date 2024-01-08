Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] is -31.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] traded at a low on 01/05/24, posting a -8.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.16. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 11:54 PM that Faraday Future Hosts Chinese Automotive Supplier Delegation at its HQ, Discussing Strategic Cooperation Opportunities with the Chinese Supply Chain.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that a delegation from China’s automotive supply chain representing more than ten enterprises visited the Company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The delegation engaged in extensive discussions with several FF executives, including Global CEO Matthias Aydt and YT Jia, Founder and Chief Product & User Ecosystem Officer.

Representatives from leading automotive supply chain and manufacturing entities such as Shanghai Yida Air Conditioning, Shanghai Suce Software, Lucky Yundu Auto, Zhi Xing Automotive Technology, Kunshan Guoli Yuantong New Energy Technology, among others, participated in this visit. They discussed topics such as smart electric vehicle supply chains to China with FF’s executive team.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17678282 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stands at 18.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.19%.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $2.96 million, with 7.04 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.08M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 17678282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $800.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.60. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -48.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.84 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5459, while it was recorded at 0.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 12.2225 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -84.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.12. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,712 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.