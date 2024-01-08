Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] stock Upgrade by SVB Securities analyst, price target now $8

Elevation Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: ELEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 47.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 60.21%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Elevation Oncology Announces Program Updates and Upcoming 2024 Milestones.

— Update from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of EO-3021 Now Expected Mid-2024 —- Expanding EO-3021 Clinical Development Program to Include Combination Strategy — — Announcing HER3-targeting ADC as Second Pipeline Program; Development Candidate Nomination in 2024—- Entering 2024 in Strong Financial Position, with Cash into 2H 2025 –.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced program updates and upcoming 2024 milestones.

Over the last 12 months, ELEV stock dropped by -13.41%. The one-year Elevation Oncology Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.99. The average equity rating for ELEV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.09 million, with 42.41 million shares outstanding and 32.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.52K shares, ELEV stock reached a trading volume of 13576134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELEV shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Elevation Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevation Oncology Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

ELEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.21. With this latest performance, ELEV shares gained by 59.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.24 for Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5044, while it was recorded at 0.6453 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3958 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elevation Oncology Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ELEV is now -86.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.03. Additionally, ELEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] managed to generate an average of -$2,881,212 per employee.Elevation Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.99 and a Current Ratio set at 12.99.

Elevation Oncology Inc [ELEV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ELEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.