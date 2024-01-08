Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] Is Currently -1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] loss -1.78% or -0.51 points to close at $28.21 with a heavy trading volume of 9208601 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Conagra Brands Reports Second Quarter Results.

Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 26, 2023. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted.

It opened the trading session at $28.61, the shares rose to $28.72 and dropped to $28.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded -15.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 9208601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $29.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.43, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 31.79 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Conagra Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] managed to generate an average of $36,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Conagra Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to 0.98%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.