C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] moved up 0.95: Why It’s Important

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.835 during the day while it closed the day at $6.40. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:01 PM that C4 Therapeutics Announces Closing of $25 Million Equity Investment by Betta Pharmaceuticals.

About C4 TherapeuticsC4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines that harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. C4T is advancing multiple targeted oncology programs to the clinic and expanding its research platform to deliver the next wave of medicines for difficult-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

C4 Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 6.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCCC stock has inclined by 290.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 89.91% and gained 13.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CCCC stock reached $315.39 million, with 48.97 million shares outstanding and 41.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.86M shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 11998596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

CCCC stock trade performance evaluation

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, CCCC shares gained by 332.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.60 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -416.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -412.19.

Return on Total Capital for CCCC is now -32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.13. Additionally, CCCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] managed to generate an average of -$877,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.39 and a Current Ratio set at 7.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.