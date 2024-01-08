BofA Securities slashes price target on Tellurian Inc [TELL] – find out why.

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] traded at a high on 01/05/24, posting a 5.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.75. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tellurian Board of Directors names Daniel Belhumeur as President, Meredith Mouer as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that following the appointment of Martin J. Houston as Chairman of the Board, the Board of Directors has named former General Counsel Daniel Belhumeur as President of Tellurian, and former Deputy General Counsel Meredith Mouer as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Tellurian.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Chief Executive Officer Octávio Simões said, “This is an important moment for Tellurian as we navigate several key initiatives. We are focused on unlocking shareholder value via execution of potential development and commercial partners at Driftwood LNG, while also evaluating options to refinance our existing debt, streamline costs and improve our balance sheet. These management changes ensure alignment and continuity. I look forward to working with Daniel as he oversees key functions while I prioritize bringing Driftwood LNG, now with growing commercial momentum, to final investment decision.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23625885 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tellurian Inc stands at 13.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.82%.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $524.81 million, with 698.53 million shares outstanding and 616.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.06M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 23625885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6500, while it was recorded at 0.7354 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1278 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +45.42. Tellurian Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.81. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$291,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc [TELL]

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.