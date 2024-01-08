Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] Revenue clocked in at $11.09 billion, down -3.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corp. [NYSE: GOLD] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on December 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM that Passing of Gustavo Cisneros.

Mr. Cisneros was an independent member of the Board from 2003, chairing its Environment, Social and Governance and Nomination Committee and serving as a member of the Compensation Committee. He was also a member of Barrick’s International Advisory Board, which advises the Board on geopolitical and other strategic issues.

A sum of 16205847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.17M shares. Barrick Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $17.72 and dropped to a low of $17.265 until finishing in the latest session at $17.49.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.5. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.28.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.83, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] managed to generate an average of $24,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.07.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corp. go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corp. [GOLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.