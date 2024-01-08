AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] traded at a high on 01/05/24, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.47. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Roy Anderson Corp Awarded $80.7 Million New Residence Hall at Mississippi State University.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp, has been awarded a project valued at approximately $80.7 million for the New Residence Hall at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. The project scope of work entails construction of a 155,000 square-foot, five-story residence hall on the Mississippi State University campus, which will include 400 beds, a dining hall, day spaces, offices and a storm shelter.

Work is expected to begin in February 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in the spring of 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32927381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AT&T, Inc. stands at 1.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.67%.

The market cap for T stock reached $124.91 billion, with 7.15 billion shares outstanding and 7.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.66M shares, T reached a trading volume of 32927381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T, Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $17.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T, Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

Earnings analysis for AT&T, Inc. [T]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.42%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $78.61 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.