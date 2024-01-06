For Chegg Inc [CHGG], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Chegg Inc [NYSE: CHGG] closed the trading session at $10.68 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.47, while the highest price level was $11.11. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that UserWay Expands Executive Leadership with Key Appointments in Product and Communications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.99 percent and weekly performance of -5.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 4809025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chegg Inc [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chegg Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.31.

CHGG stock trade performance evaluation

Chegg Inc [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Chegg Inc [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc [CHGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +74.26. Chegg Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.32. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc [CHGG] managed to generate an average of $128,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Chegg Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chegg Inc [CHGG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc go to 20.00%.

Chegg Inc [CHGG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHGG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHGG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.