Corteva Inc [CTVA] stock Downgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $52

Corteva Inc [NYSE: CTVA] price plunged by -1.00 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva Provide Update and Affirm Support for PFAS Settlement with U.S. Water Systems.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) (the “Companies”) today announced their continued support for the June 30, 2023, agreement to comprehensively resolve PFAS1-related drinking water claims of a defined class2 of public water systems.

On December 20th, the notice administrator in the South Carolina aqueous film-forming foam multi-district litigation (“AFFF MDL”) requested an extension until January 3, 2024, to file with the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina the list of public water systems that have opted out of the settlement class.

A sum of 3069905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.00M shares. Corteva Inc shares reached a high of $48.23 and dropped to a low of $47.41 until finishing in the latest session at $47.60.

The one-year CTVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.67. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 1.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $58.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Corteva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Corteva Inc [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.90, while it was recorded at 48.05 for the last single week of trading, and 53.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc go to 9.99%.

Corteva Inc [CTVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.