Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] is 14.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adicet Bio Inc [NASDAQ: ACET] gained 22.73% or 0.4 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3269192 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Adicet Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Strategic Priorities for 2024.

Expanding clinical development of ADI-001 into autoimmune diseases following clearance of Investigational New Drug Application (IND); plan to initiate Phase 1 clinical study in 2Q 2024.

Focusing enrollment on mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in ongoing ADI-001 Phase 1 clinical trial given favorable complete response (CR) rate, durability, and safety.

It opened the trading session at $2.00, the shares rose to $2.37 and dropped to $1.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACET points out that the company has recorded -31.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -96.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 407.91K shares, ACET reached to a volume of 3269192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACET shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACET stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Adicet Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adicet Bio Inc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

Trading performance analysis for ACET stock

Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.73. With this latest performance, ACET shares gained by 74.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.37 for Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3900, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1300 for the last 200 days.

Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.32 and a Gross Margin at +79.96. Adicet Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.27.

Return on Total Capital for ACET is now -22.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.19. Additionally, ACET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adicet Bio Inc [ACET] managed to generate an average of -$528,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Adicet Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adicet Bio Inc [ACET]

