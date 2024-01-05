ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] fell -8.85% so far this year. What now?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ZFOX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.06%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that ZeroFox Awarded $289M from U.S. Office of Personnel Management for Digital Identity Protection Services.

Award extensions offer protection and restoration to 22.1M individuals impacted by previous cybersecurity incidents.

Over the last 12 months, ZFOX stock dropped by -83.88%. The one-year ZeroFox Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.49. The average equity rating for ZFOX stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.78 million, with 118.19 million shares outstanding and 44.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 256.38K shares, ZFOX stock reached a trading volume of 5941325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZFOX shares is $1.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZFOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ZeroFox Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZeroFox Holdings Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZFOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

ZFOX Stock Performance Analysis:

ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, ZFOX shares gained by 17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZFOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6660, while it was recorded at 0.8459 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9685 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZeroFox Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.80 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -630.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZFOX is now -12.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.72. Additionally, ZFOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZeroFox Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc [ZFOX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZFOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZFOX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZFOX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.