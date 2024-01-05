William Blair lifts Enovix Corporation [ENVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Enovix President and CEO Dr. Raj Talluri Receives Executive of the Year BIG Award for Business.

Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix.

A sum of 5923899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.30M shares. Enovix Corporation shares reached a high of $12.40 and dropped to a low of $11.565 until finishing in the latest session at $11.90.

The one-year ENVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.49. The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1467.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

ENVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2048.66 and a Gross Margin at -274.70. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.34.

Return on Total Capital for ENVX is now -36.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ENVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enovix Corporation [ENVX] managed to generate an average of -$154,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.51 and a Current Ratio set at 8.52.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.