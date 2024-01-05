why Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $139.25

Yum Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] slipped around -0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $128.69 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that KFC WRAPS ARE BACK WITH TWO NEW FLAVORS AND YOU CAN GET ONE FOR FREE IN THE APP WITH PURCHASE.

Shake off the post-holiday blues by trying the new Spicy Mac & Cheese and Honey BBQ Chicken Wraps and adding on a free wrap in the KFC app.

Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing big flavor and a boost of joy this January by introducing two brand-new varieties of its popular two-for-$5 KFC Wraps lineup – Honey BBQ and Spicy Mac & Cheese. The new wraps join the Mac & Cheese Wrap recently introduced in November and the original Classic and Spicy Slaw Chicken Wraps. The five-wrap lineup offers something for everyone and is only available for a limited time, so try them while you can!.

Yum Brands Inc. stock is now -1.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUM Stock saw the intraday high of $129.615 and lowest of $127.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 143.24, which means current price is +0.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 2831458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $139.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yum Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-05-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum Brands Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

How has YUM stock performed recently?

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.56, while it was recorded at 129.60 for the last single week of trading, and 130.51 for the last 200 days.

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.56 and a Gross Margin at +48.33. Yum Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 57.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.37. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 334.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 216.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $36,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Yum Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum Brands Inc. go to 13.76%.

Insider trade positions for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]

The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.