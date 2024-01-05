why Solid Power Inc [SLDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.62

Solid Power Inc [NASDAQ: SLDP] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, up 10.08%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Solid Power Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results; Ships First A-Sample EV Cells to Enter Automotive Qualification.

– Business, operational, and financial update call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Solid Power Inc stock is now -2.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.47 and lowest of $1.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.86, which means current price is +10.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 4291673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solid Power Inc [SLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has SLDP stock performed recently?

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Solid Power Inc [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4086, while it was recorded at 1.3940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0815 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -501.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Solid Power Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.05.

Return on Total Capital for SLDP is now -10.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Power Inc [SLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Power Inc [SLDP] managed to generate an average of -$40,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solid Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.12 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Insider trade positions for Solid Power Inc [SLDP]

The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SLDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.