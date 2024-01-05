why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.86

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.81%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Eos Energy and Partner4Work Collaborate on Green Technology Career Development.

Partner4Work makes co-investment of an initial $250,000 to expand Eos’s workforce development capabilities.

Over the last 12 months, EOSE stock dropped by -32.80%. The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.4. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $191.49 million, with 192.55 million shares outstanding and 185.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 15213615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.41.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.81. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2870, while it was recorded at 1.0839 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1196.32 and a Gross Margin at -755.05. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1282.15.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -220.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -255.14. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 169.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$690,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] Institutonal Ownership Details

