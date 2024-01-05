why Antero Midstream Corp [AM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.21

Antero Midstream Corp [NYSE: AM] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.33 at the close of the session, down -1.75%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results and Increased Production Guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, AM reached a trading volume of 2938508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Midstream Corp [AM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corp is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has AM stock performed recently?

Antero Midstream Corp [AM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Antero Midstream Corp [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 12.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corp [AM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corp [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. Antero Midstream Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.93.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corp [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.32. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corp [AM] managed to generate an average of $556,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Midstream Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for Antero Midstream Corp [AM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corp go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for Antero Midstream Corp [AM]

The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.