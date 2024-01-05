why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.33

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] closed the trading session at $1.52 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.52. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted six newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 49,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on December 29, 2023, as inducements material to such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.24 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.58 percent and weekly performance of 26.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 75.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 4445670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.67. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 32.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.74 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0585, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0743 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.18. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.22.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -30.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,007.02. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,304.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$459,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.