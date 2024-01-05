Wall Street Analyst Initiated FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. What else is Wall St. saying

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.99 during the day while it closed the day at $20.89. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FSK Completes Public Offering of $400 million 7.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2029.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) today announced that it has completed its previously announced offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, KKR Capital Markets LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and SG Americas Securities, LLC are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

FSK intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including potentially repaying outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities and certain notes.

FS KKR Capital Corp. stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSK stock has inclined by 9.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.93% and gained 4.61% year-on date.

The market cap for FSK stock reached $5.85 billion, with 280.07 million shares outstanding and 265.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, FSK reached a trading volume of 3952719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $21.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84.

FSK stock trade performance evaluation

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, FSK shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.70 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.80, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +79.71. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for FSK is now 2.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.99. Additionally, FSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: Institutional Ownership

