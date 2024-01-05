Vericel Corp [VCEL] fell -4.52% so far this year. What now?

Vericel Corp [NASDAQ: VCEL] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Vericel to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

A sum of 3604030 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 336.06K shares. Vericel Corp shares reached a high of $34.76 and dropped to a low of $33.85 until finishing in the latest session at $34.00.

The one-year VCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.37. The average equity rating for VCEL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vericel Corp [VCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCEL shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Vericel Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vericel Corp is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCEL in the course of the last twelve months was 85.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.83.

VCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Vericel Corp [VCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, VCEL shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Vericel Corp [VCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 34.88 for the last single week of trading, and 33.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vericel Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vericel Corp [VCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.38 and a Gross Margin at +66.80. Vericel Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.17.

Return on Total Capital for VCEL is now -7.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vericel Corp [VCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.76. Additionally, VCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vericel Corp [VCEL] managed to generate an average of -$54,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Vericel Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.83 and a Current Ratio set at 5.18.

Vericel Corp [VCEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.