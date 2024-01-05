Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verb Technology Company Inc [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 0.06% or 0.0 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3251360 shares. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM that VERB’s CEO Addresses Stockholders in Year-End Letter.

It opened the trading session at $0.164, the shares rose to $0.1674 and dropped to $0.161, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERB points out that the company has recorded -86.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 3251360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -22.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2140, while it was recorded at 0.1688 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3294 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.33 and a Gross Margin at +38.10. Verb Technology Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -306.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -404.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.43. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$340,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Verb Technology Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]

The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VERB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VERB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.