Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] is 3.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] gained 0.63% or 3.39 points to close at $545.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2993242 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM that AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries.

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “a” (Excellent) of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company (Chesapeake Life) (Oklahoma City, OK). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of the health and dental insurance subsidiaries of UnitedHealth Group, collectively referred to as UnitedHealthcare. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.).

The ratings reflect UnitedHealthcare’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

It opened the trading session at $545.00, the shares rose to $549.00 and dropped to $543.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNH points out that the company has recorded 16.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 2993242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $594.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 7.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 536.41, while it was recorded at 535.63 for the last single week of trading, and 504.07 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.