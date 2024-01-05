Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] is -4.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] traded at a low on 01/04/24, posting a -0.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.24. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 11:10 PM that Teck Provides Update on QB and Q4 2023 Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing.

“We are pleased that QB is now operating near design throughput capacity with strong recoveries, positioning Teck for significantly increased copper production in 2024,” said Jonathan Price, President and CEO. “We had strong fourth quarter performance in our steelmaking coal operations, with improvements in plant performance leading to an increase in production, and sales volumes of 6.1 million tonnes near the top end of our guidance.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3960571 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Ltd stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $20.92 billion, with 519.80 million shares outstanding and 506.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 3960571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $47.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 41.34 for the last single week of trading, and 40.67 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.