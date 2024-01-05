SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] fell -1.86% so far this year. What now?

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] closed the trading session at $10.56 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.44, while the highest price level was $10.63. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that SSR Mining Announces Sale of EMX Units.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank under which Scotiabank will purchase by way of a block trade 6,161,524 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$1.93 per Unit for gross proceeds to SSR Mining of C$11,891,741 (approximately US$8.9 million) (the “Sale”). Each Unit consists of one freely-tradeable common share of EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX; TSX Venture: EMX; Frankfurt: 6E9) (“EMX”) owned by SSR Mining (each, a “Common Share”) and one right (each, an “Option”) to purchase an additional common share of EMX owned by SSR Mining (each, an “Option Share” and together with the Common Shares, the “Shares”) at a price of C$2.27 per share expiring on December 31, 2024. In the event all of the Options are exercised, the total gross proceeds to SSR Mining would be C$25,878,401 (approximately US$19.4 million) at a blended price of C$2.10 per share.

Immediately prior to the Sale, SSR Mining owned 12,323,048 common shares of EMX representing approximately 11.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of EMX. As a result of the Sale and prior to any exercise of the Options, SSR Mining’s ownership in EMX has decreased to 6,161,524 common shares, representing approximately 5.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of EMX. If all of the Options are exercised, SSR Mining will own no common shares of EMX. The Sale is expected to close on December 22, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds of the Sale will be paid directly to SSR Mining. EMX will not receive any proceeds from the Sale.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.86 percent and weekly performance of -4.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, SSRM reached to a volume of 3318936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $16.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

SSRM stock trade performance evaluation

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.67, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.90 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.11. SSR Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $55,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: Institutional Ownership

