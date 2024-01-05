Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] Revenue clocked in at $11.11 million, up 13.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Smart for Life Inc [NASDAQ: SMFL] price surged by 13.33 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Smart for Life Names Two Executives to Senior Management Team.

Additions Expected to Fortify Management Capabilities as Smart for Life Expands M&A and Financing Initiatives.

A sum of 10681253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Smart for Life Inc shares reached a high of $2.54 and dropped to a low of $1.78 until finishing in the latest session at $1.87.

The one-year SMFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.4. The average equity rating for SMFL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smart for Life Inc [SMFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFL shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart for Life Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SMFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, SMFL shares gained by 29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Smart for Life Inc [SMFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5505, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 13.2493 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smart for Life Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.71 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Smart for Life Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -168.73.

Return on Total Capital for SMFL is now -64.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -307.95. Additionally, SMFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] managed to generate an average of -$206,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Smart for Life Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Smart for Life Inc [SMFL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.