Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] Revenue clocked in at $6.59 billion, up 11.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE: SEM] price surged by 11.28 percent to reach at $2.65. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Potential Separation of Concentra.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (“Select Medical,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) (NYSE: SEM) today announced that its board of directors has approved a plan to pursue the separation of Select Medical’s wholly-owned occupational health services business, Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC (“Concentra” and such business, the “Concentra business”). If consummated, the potential separation would create two independent, publicly traded companies positioned for continued growth and market leadership. The potential separation aims to increase stockholder value and focus each company’s strategic priorities on its respective marketplace.

The potential separation is intended to be effected in a tax-free manner to Select Medical and its stockholders and be completed in late 2024.

A sum of 3238201 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 594.32K shares. Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $27.30 and dropped to a low of $23.46 until finishing in the latest session at $26.15.

The one-year SEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.27. The average equity rating for SEM stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEM shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

SEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, SEM shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 24.19 for the last single week of trading, and 26.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Select Medical Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +8.33. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Total Capital for SEM is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.63. Additionally, SEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 431.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] managed to generate an average of $2,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

SEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation go to 31.82%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.