ROTH MKM slashes price target on GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] – find out why.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] gained 10.17% on the last trading session, reaching $20.47 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Recognized as Winner in Furniture Today’s 2023 Reader Rankings.

Industry leader named winner in “Best Logistics Technology Company” and “Best Ecommerce Technology” categories.

GigaCloud Technology Inc represents 26.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $829.65 million with the latest information. GCT stock price has been found in the range of $18.9424 to $21.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 979.35K shares, GCT reached a trading volume of 3359437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for GCT stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, GCT shares gained by 66.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 274.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.33 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.22, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. GigaCloud Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for GCT is now 14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.96. Additionally, GCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] managed to generate an average of $30,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]

