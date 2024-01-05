Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] – find out why.

Mister Car Wash Inc [NYSE: MCW] traded at a high on 01/04/24, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.12. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mister Car Wash Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenues increased 7.6%Unlimited Wash Club memberships increased 11.3%Opened eight new greenfield locations and acquired five locationsAdjusting capital expenditure range and reiterating outlook for all other financial projections for 2023.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2968990 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mister Car Wash Inc stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for MCW stock reached $2.55 billion, with 306.63 million shares outstanding and 90.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 2968990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has MCW stock performed recently?

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, MCW shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +57.66. Mister Car Wash Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for MCW is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.63. Additionally, MCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] managed to generate an average of $17,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mister Car Wash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]

