Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID] moved up 9.36: Why It’s Important

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [NASDAQ: RPID] closed the trading session at $0.98 on 01/04/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9064, while the highest price level was $1.07. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Samsung Biologics selects Rapid Micro Biosystems’ Growth Direct® platform to automate critical microbiology quality control testing.

Companies share commitment to innovating quality control processes to meet biomanufacturing challenges such as scale, data integrity and accelerating time to market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.00 percent and weekly performance of 11.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 54.75K shares, RPID reached to a volume of 7404022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPID shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPID stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

RPID stock trade performance evaluation

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.84. With this latest performance, RPID shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0113, while it was recorded at 0.8813 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0194 for the last 200 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID] shares currently have an operating margin of -368.99 and a Gross Margin at -49.85. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.91.

Return on Total Capital for RPID is now -32.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.85. Additionally, RPID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID] managed to generate an average of -$343,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.07 and a Current Ratio set at 7.37.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc [RPID]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RPID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RPID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RPID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.