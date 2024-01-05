Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Stock trading around $15.70 per share: What’s Next?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.03%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Extends 2024 Term Debt to 2028 and Reduces Total Debt.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced the successful extension of approximately $357 million of its $460 million October 2024 maturity term loan to 2028. The Company paid down approximately $157.6 million of existing term loans and unsecured private placement notes. As a result of the refinancing, Pebblebrook has no meaningful debt maturities until October 2025. The Company utilized cash on its balance sheet for the debt paydowns, which was generated from over $330 million of property sales throughout 2023, all in accordance with its stated strategic capital allocation objectives.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pricing on all the Company’s term loans remained unchanged and is based on a pricing grid of 140 to 245 basis points over the applicable adjusted term SOFR.

Over the last 12 months, PEB stock rose by 22.08%. The one-year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.08. The average equity rating for PEB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 126.35 million shares outstanding and 118.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, PEB stock reached a trading volume of 3046489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 49.68.

PEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.27.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.79. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$1,503,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

PEB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.