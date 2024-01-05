Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Stock trading around $28.83 per share: What’s Next?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 6:21 PM that Pure Storage Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Patterson Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will replace Patterson Companies Inc. (NASD:PDCO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Patterson Companies will replace Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 5. Sycamore Partners is acquiring Chico’s FAS in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Patterson Companies has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, PDCO stock rose by 3.44%. The one-year Patterson Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.6. The average equity rating for PDCO stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.67 billion, with 96.35 million shares outstanding and 82.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PDCO stock reached a trading volume of 16810917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

PDCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, PDCO shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 28.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +21.22. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.21.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.19. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $27,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.30.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

PDCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 6.93%.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PDCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PDCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.